See how local school systems are handling students returning to the classroom

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Empty classroom (Getty)

With school now back in session, different local school districts are tackling how and when to bring students back to the classroom.

Alamance-Burlington School System

The Alamance-Burlington School system has voted to extend remote learning for pre-K through 12th grade until Jan. 15.

Asheboro City Schools

During a special called meeting of the Asheboro City Board of Education, board members voted to remain operating under Plan B for grades K-5. Prior to the decision, elementary students were scheduled to return to school under Plan A on Monday, October 26. The Board will likely revisit school reopening plans at their November meeting, scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 12.

Davidson County Schools

Students in grades K-3 had the potion to attend in-person instruction beginning on Oct. 19. Starting Nov. 2, students in grades 3-5 will have the option to attend in-person learning four days per week. Grades 6-12 are operating on an A/B day schedule for in-person learning.

Guilford County Schools

Students in pre-kindergarten through second grade, who were set to return on Oct. 20, will now be considered on Friday, Oct. 23 for a potential return on Monday, Oct. 26.

Students in grades three through five are expected to return to the classroom on Nov. 4 or 5 depending on if their school was used as a polling place.

Middle school students and certain vulnerable student populations in grades 9-12 are to return on Nov. 12.

High school students are not scheduled to return until January.

Lexington City Schools

Lexington City Schools is operating under an A/B day schedule. Students in grades K-3 returned this week.

Grades 4-5 will return the week of Nov. 9.

Students in grades 6-12 will continue with remote instruction through December 2020. These students are scheduled to return January 5th.  

Randolph County Schools

All pre-K-5 students will return to school for four days per week on Oct. 26, with Wednesdays serving as a remote learning day.

Rockingham County Schools

Rockingham County Schools is operating on an A/B day schedule, with schools limited to no greater than 50 percent capacity.

Stokes County Schools

Stokes County Schools moved to Plan A, full in-person learning, for elementary schools on October 20, 2020.

Surry County Schools

Starting Oct. 26, students in grades K-5 will have in-person learning four days a week and students in grades 6-12 will operate on an A/B day schedule, with Fridays as a remote leaning day for all students.

Thomasville City Schools

Thomasville City Schools returned to school under the state Plan B beginning the week of October 20, 2020, for students in Grades PreK-5 at Thomasville Primary School and Liberty Drive Elementary School. Grades 6-12 students will remain in Plan C, remote/virtual learning.

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools

The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Board of Education has decided to move discussions about the potential delay of the district’s phased reopening plan to its regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020.  

Share this story

Must-See Stories

More Must-See Stories
North Carolina Coronavirus Hotline: 1-866-462-3821

MOST POPULAR

Follow FOX8 on Twitter