Security camera footage shows suspects of Ramseur pawn shop burglary drive into shop, steal guns

RAMSEUR, N.C. — The front doors of a pawn shop were obliterated on Friday.

Burglary suspects drove what’s believed to be a stolen vehicle through Silver Dollar Gun and Pawn in Ramseur, according to a Ramseur Police Department news release.

The break-in happened overnight in eastern Randolph County around 2 a.m..

Once the suspects smashed through the glass, security cameras caught them running through the store and stealing guns.

The owner told FOX8 the suspects abandoned the vehicle and left in another car.

At one point, they reportedly came back but were not caught.

If you know anything about the crime, call Ramseur police.