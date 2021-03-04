Securing a vaccine appointment as more North Carolinians become eligible for the shot

Expect a crowded race to find a spot to take your shot, as more people become eligible to get vaccinated in North Carolina.

Gov. Roy Cooper expanded vaccine eligibility to all frontline essential workers in Group 3 this week, which means thousands more will be looking to secure an appointment with a provider.

“It’s us trying to be right where they need to be and everybody so different. I won’t say that one is better than the other one, truthfully I think it is up to the individual,”, said Dr. Deborah Grant, the chief nursing officer at Cone Health.

That’s where the state health department’s online tools come in handy.

“Find my vaccine group” walks you through a list of questions and lets you know if you’re eligible. You can also find local hospitals, county health departments and pharmacies administering the shot through the link, “find a vaccine location.”

Cone Health’s registration portal takes people through a similar process. Appointment slots fill quickly, but health officials say don’t let that turn you away.

“But if you get there as a citizen and you cannot sign up and can’t get one, just go ahead and put that in and that’s a registration. We have a registration list, so then we will get back to those people whenever we get more vaccines or more appointments. We will get back to them first to let them know we now have a spot, to please go back in and sign up,” Grant said.

Health care providers agree different agencies’ online resources are all trying to accomplish the same task, which is to determine your vaccine eligibility and get your shot.

“So, we are all in this together so find a place, get your spot and get a shot,” Grant said.