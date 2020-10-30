Secrets of the Zoo: NC Zoo will be featured on Nat Geo Wild premiere tomorrow

ASHEBORO, N.C. — COVID is keeping crowds down at the North Carolina Zoo, but that doesn’t mean people won’t get a chance to enjoy the wildlife.

Thanks to a new National Geographic Wild series called “Secrets of the Zoo,” you’ll get an up-close look at the animals.

“This is an opportunity for people to see the zoo from home, especially right now because it’s difficult to visit,” said Jennifer Ireland, the North Carolina Zoo Curator of Mammals.

The series will give you a behind the scenes look at the elephants, rhinos and other animals that call the zoo home.

“Secrets of the Zoo” will also highlight hardworking zookeepers and veterinarians.

“It took a lot of time to have all of these strangers follow us around,” Ireland said.

with more than 2,600 acres, it’s the largest natural habitat zoo in the world, and it’s here in Asheboro. The city is hoping the new publicity will help the local economy.

“We count on our tourism industry to help support the programming and the improvements we make in Asheboro,” said David Smith, the mayor of Asheboro.

Not only will more visitors help the city, but the zoo hopes they leave with a mission.

“We want people to fall in love with us and our animals and staff, so they’ll go home and make changes in their personal lives that will help save animals in the wild,” Ireland said.

Secrets of the Zoo: North Carolina premieres Saturday night at 10 p.m. on the National Geographic channel.

Latest headlines from FOX8