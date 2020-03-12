Second Utah Jazz player tests positive for coronavirus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY -- Utah Jazz player Donovan Mitchell is the second player on the team to test positive for COVID-19, according to ESPN.

"We are working closely with the CDC, Oklahoma and Utah state officials, and the NBA to monitor their health and determine the best path moving forward," the Jazz said in a statement.

Jazz star Donovan Mitchell has tested positive for the coronavirus, league sources tell ESPN. Jazz players privately say that Rudy Gobert had been careless in the locker room touching other players and their belongings. Now a Jazz teammate has tested positive. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 12, 2020

Utah Jazz player Rudy Gobert became the first NBA player to test positive for coronavirus, the league announced on Wednesday as it suspended the season.

Gobert's actions on Monday caused some concern among journalists who spoke with him during a media event that day.

Professional sports leagues -- including the NBA -- have made their locker rooms off limits to the media. Instead, players are talking to reporters in a press room.

When Gobert was finished talking with reporters in the press room, he seemed to mock what was going on with the coronavirus. He started walking away but then returned to the table and touched each microphone and recorder before he left.

It's unclear how many people came in contact with the equipment after he left.

