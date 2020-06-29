Second suspect arrested in fatal Reidsville shooting

REIDSVILLE, N.C. — A second suspect has been arrested in connection with a shooting investigation in Reidsville, according to a news release from Reidsville police.

Jonathan Erwin Galloway, 33, of Ruffin, is charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, misdemeanor going armed to the terror of the people, felony discharging a weapon into occupied property and possession of a firearm by a felon.

At about 12:15 a.m. on June 24, police responded to a shooting at the Pan Mart at 801 W. Harrison St.

While officers were investigating, 36-year-old Zacorey Johnson, of Reidsville, arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound and life-threatening injuries.

Police found and arrested Gary Gerrel Pickard, 33, of Greensboro in connection with the shooting. He was charged with assault with intent to kill/inflict serious bodily injury.

Johnson later died from his injuries and Pickard’s charges were upgraded to first-degree homicide.

Officers identified Galloway as a person of interest in the case. He was taken into custody on Monday.

Reidsville police are asking anyone with information on this case to call (336) 347-2341.