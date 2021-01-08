Second suspect arrested after murder, home invasion in Winston-Salem, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A second suspect is in custody after a man was shot and killed during a home invasion in Winston-Salem last month, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

Damien Daeron Jordan, 19, was arrested at about 2:30 p.m. on Thursday in Winston-Salem. He was charged with murder and first-degree murder.

He was also charged with three counts of discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling from an unrelated matter, also in Winston-Salem.

Jordan’s arrest is connected to the shooting death of 41-year-old Robert Pedro Singletary.

At about 10:18 p.m. on Dec. 27, police responded to a shooting at a home on the 1100 block of Louise Road.

At the scene, officers found Singletary suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Officers performed CPR until Forsyth County EMS and the Winston-Salem Fire Department arrived.

Singletary died at the scene.

Dejunte Dequan Moore, 21, was the first of the two suspects identified, and, on Jan. 5, he was arrested in Winston-Salem.

Moore was charged with first-degree murder, burglary and robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Officers believe that several people had forced their way into the home and held the people inside at gunpoint to rob them. Singletary was shot by one of the robbers.

Police say this appears to be an isolated incident.

This investigation is ongoing.

The Winston-Salem Police Department requests that anyone with information regarding this investigation contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800. CrimeStoppers may also be contacted via “Crime Stoppers of Winston Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.