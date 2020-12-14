Second murder suspect arrested in death of freshman NC A&T nursing student

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A second suspect has been arrested after the shooting death of a freshman NC A&T State University nursing student, according to court records.

At 12:20 a.m. Nov. 15, police responded to the 900 block of Omaha Street when they were told about a gun being fired.

Jalen Dunston, 18, of Raleigh, was found with apparent gunshot wounds. CPR was performed, but he succumbed to the injuries.

A second victim was also taken to a hospital.

On Friday, deputies arrested Adrain Powell, 19, of Claremont, on charges of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and discharging firearm into an occupied property.

Powell was the second man charged with the murder of Dunston.

On Dec. 3, Bruce Edward Stewart III, 20, was charged with the first-degree murder of Dunston and the attempted first-degree murder of Bruce Chambers.

He was also charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling, possession of a stolen firearm, selling or delivering a schedule I controlled substance, possession with intent to sell or deliver counterfeit and possession of between 1/2 and 1 1/2 ounces of marijuana.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.Burlington police arrest man in connection to shooting death of other man

A statement released by NC A&T State University is provided below:

“Dear Aggie Family, We regret to inform you that North Carolina A&T student Jalen Dunston died Nov. 15. He was a freshman nursing student in the College of Health and Human Sciences from Raleigh, North Carolina. Jalen ’s death is a great loss to the university community. Our thoughts, prayers and condolences are with his parents, friends and family. At this time, a funeral or memorial service has not been scheduled. Resources are available for those who desire grief support. Students may visit the Counseling Services center virtually. Please call 336-334-7727 for a consultation. Faculty and staff may contact the employee assistance program, ComPsych, at 1-866-511-3373, or via Guidanceresources.com using the company ID: NCAT.”