Breaking News
WATCH LIVE: Funeral service honors the life of George Floyd after his death inspired global protests
Watch live
Gov. Cooper to announce executive action on criminal justice and racial equity

Searchers recover body of missing North Carolina firefighter

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Emergency scene (Stock image/Getty)

Emergency scene (Stock image/Getty)

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Searchers have recovered the body of a missing North Carolina firefighter who disappeared in a river while swimming with co-workers.

News outlets report the body of 24-year-old Greenville firefighter Gary Cox was recovered from the Tar River after a search resumed for him on Tuesday.

Authorities say Cox went boating with fellow firefighters on Sunday when they stopped to go swimming and he disappeared.

Greenville Fire/Rescue personnel held a procession through downtown with police officers and firefighters lining the route to pay their respects.

Must-See Stories

More Must-See Stories

MOST POPULAR

Follow FOX8 on Twitter