Search Warrants: SC mass shooter seen leaving crime scene through woods, passing authorities on four-wheeler

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A witness saw Phillip Adams, the former NFL player accused of killing six people at a home near Rock Hill before taking his own life, leaving the crime scene through the woods after the shooting, according to a York County Sheriff’s Office affidavit.

According to search warrant documents obtained by FOX 46, a witness observed Adams shoot two workers outside of the home of Dr. Robert Lesslie on Marshal Road on April 7 before he entered the home.

The witness described hearing numerous gunshots from inside the house, before seeing the suspect exit the residence and walk into the woods to the left of the Lesslie property.

Documents said Robert Shook, one of the two workers gunned down in front of the house, told his supervisor at GSM Services that he and his coworker, James Lewis, had been shot multiple times. He described the suspect as a Black man carrying a rifle-style weapon.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they found a red cell phone on the front steps of the home with a number that belonged to Phillip Adams.

Law enforcement officials responding to the scene witnessed a man matching Adams’ description on a blue four-wheeler leaving the crime scene. The same four-wheeler was seen outside of another home on Marshall Road where Adams lived.

Officials said the home was surrounded by a SWAT team. After hours of attempting to make contact with Adams, he was found dead inside the home.

Documents said detectives found a .45 caliber “Tommy Gun” style gun and a 9mm caliber “MP5” style firearm, both submachine gun/rifle style weapons that Shook described, inside the home.

Detectives found notebooks with “cryptic writing and different designs and emblems.” The report also said detectives learned that Adams had been acting differently and was “possibly following a new religion or ideology” leading up to the shooting.

Phillip Adams is accused of killing Dr. Robert Lesslie, 70, Barbara Lesslie, 69, Adah Lesslie, 9, Noah Lesslie 5, James Lewis, 38 and Robert Shook, 38.