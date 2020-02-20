SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJW) — The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office in Tennessee is asking the public for help in locating a toddler who has not been seen by family members in more than two months.

According to WCYB, the State of Tennessee Department of Children’s Services says 16-month-old Evelyn Boswell “was last seen by certain family members near the end of November 2019 and the first of December 2019.”

Boswell is 2 feet tall and weighs 28 pounds. She has blue eyes and blonde hair.

Her parents are reportedly involved in the investigation, however officials have not said to what extent or how.

When the news outlet asked why authorities have not yet issued an Amber Alert for Boswell, the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office issued the following statement:

“We realize that some may question why an Amber Alert has not been issued for the child. Criteria for issuing an Amber Alert are established by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and this case does not meet the criteria for an Amber Alert to be issued.”

The FBI and Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are assisting with the search.

Anyone with information regarding Boswell’s whereabouts is asked to call the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office at (423) 279-7330.

