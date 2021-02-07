Search underway for homicide victim in NC rock quarry

GLENDON, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities are searching Sunday for a North Carolina homicide victim in rock quarry in Moore County, officials said.

The homicide took place overnight in Asheboro in Randolph County and authorities contacted the Moore County Sheriff’s Office to assist in the search, according to Moore County officials.

The search began around noon at the former Glendon Pyrophyllite Rock Quarry, which has been partially filled with water since it closed, Moore County Sheriff’s Office chief deputy Richard Maness said.

The quarry is located along Glendon-Carthage Road in northern Moore County.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is also assisting in the search, officials said.

As of 4:30 p.m., the search was still underway, Maness said.