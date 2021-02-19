Search underway for 2 missing children in North Carolina; children may be in danger

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A search is underway for two missing children in North Carolina, according to a news release from Fayetteville police.

Police are looking for 8-year-old Dwight Clarke III and his brother, 9-month-old Sebastian Hagler.

Fayetteville police believe the children may be in danger.

The children are possibly with their mother, Joleah McMillan. Detectives have been unable to contact McMillan.

Dwight Clarke III is described as having black hair, brown eyes, 3 feet tall and 60 pounds.

Sebastian Hagler is described as having black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigative Assistant S. Roldan at (910) 354-7621 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).