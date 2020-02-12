Search for purse-snatching suspect in Guilford County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. -- A purse-snatching thief in the Triad is targeting women who leave their purses unattended at several grocery stores in the area.

Earlier this year, Patricia Brown, 79, was shopping at Food Lion on Burlington Road when she says a woman snatched her purse from her shopping cart.

"I remember seeing this lady walking around, she had no cart or anything but she was just walking around the produce department," Brown said.

It happened on Jan. 2. The thief got away with her banks, medical and ID cards and $200 in gift cards.

"I was just completely shocked that somebody would take my purse," Brown said.

Law enforcement agencies are connecting the woman in the surveillance pictures to several purse-snatching cases in Guilford and Alamance counties.

They believe she's connected to the lastest purse thefts.

"If people aren't paying attention I'm sure that's what she was looking at too," Brown said.

Brown says she now buckles her purse in the child seat of the shopping cart.

"I just want people to aware of what can happen to you if you're not paying attention to what is going on around you," Brown said.