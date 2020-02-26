Search for missing Tennessee baby at Wilkes County pond was inconclusive

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES COUNTY, N.C. — A search for 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell at a pond in Wilkes County was inconclusive, according to a news release from the Wilkes County Sheriff's Office.

Crews were searching around a pond along Lomax Road in Traphill, North Carolina.

According to an Amber Alert, Evelyn has not been seen by family members in more than two months. She was last seen on Dec. 26, the day after Christmas.

Evelyn Boswell (left) and Megan Boswell (right)

The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday that Megan Boswell, the girl's mother, was charged with false reporting.

Authorities say Megan Boswell provided false and conflicting information about the disappearance of the child.

The mother previously told WCYB she knew who had her daughter and was afraid to speak out.

"Well the reason I didn't report it or anything was I knew the person who had her, and I didn't want them to run away with her," Megan told WCYB. "And as soon as they thought anything was going on they just kinda vanished. So I'm just kinda worried, you know, about where they are at. What they're doing with her at this point in time."

She said her daughter was with someone she trusted to watch her while she was at work, but said she can't name names.

William McCloud and Angela Boswell

Two other people, William McCloud and Angela Boswell, were arrested in Wilkesboro on Saturday with out-of-state fugitive warrants for outstanding charges that were open in Tennessee, according to the Wilkes County Sheriff's Office.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says they were arrested in connection with the disappearance of the girl when a car linked to her disappearance was found.

"The gray 2007 BMW has been located in Wilkes County, NC, along with the individuals authorities were hoping to speak with," TBI tweeted on Friday night.

McCloud was wanted in Sullivan County, Tennessee, for theft of property in excess of $2,500. Boswell was wanted on the same charge as well as probation violation.

The BMW had been reported stolen. McCloud and Boswell were charged with possession of stolen property.

They both agreed to extradition and are back in Tennessee.

Evelyn is described as 2 feet tall and weighs 28 pounds. She has blue eyes and blonde hair.