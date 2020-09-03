Search crews find body of 4-year-old boy swept away by floodwaters in Johnston County

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) – Search crews have located the body of a 4-year-old boy who was swept away along with a 5-year-old girl in floodwaters in Smithfield on Monday, Johnston County Sheriff Steve Bizzell said.

Sheriff Steve Bizzell confirmed the body was found about 30 yards from where the little girl’s body was found.

Alexa’s body was found Wednesday afternoon around 5 p.m. in a tributary of the Neuse River.

Abraham Jr.’s body had not reached the Neuse River, Bizzell. said.

The children were in their mother’s car around 11:30 p.m. when it ended up in a flooded creek off Galilee Road in Smithfield.

Heavy rains pounded the area – bringing the Neuse River to moderate flood stage.

The mother was able to call 911 after the car was swept off the road.

As a rescue team reached the car, they were able to pull the mother and child from the car but the boat capsized and the boy was swept out of a firefighter’s arm, according to Bizzell.

The car was found later.