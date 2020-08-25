Sean Connery celebrates 90th birthday

Bond, James Bond is 90 years old.

Sean Connery, who first portrayed the famous spy, celebrated his 90th birthday Tuesday.

The actor was born on August 25 in Edinburgh, Scotland.

He starred as James Bond for the first time in the first Bond film: 1962’s “Doctor No.”

Connery had an extended career far beyond his seven Bond films, working well into the 21st century.

He is also known for his role in the 1989 film “Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade” where he played the father of the iconic titular character.