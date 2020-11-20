Seagrove potters invite public on special tour as many struggle to weather pandemic

SEAGROVE, N.C. — This would typically be one of the busiest weekends of the year in Seagrove. The Celebration of Fall Festival usually draws thousands of people to the tiny town which happens to be the largest ceramics community in the country.

But like so many events this year, the festival had to be canceled because of COVID-19.

Instead, the potters plan a special tour to dozens of studios and shops around the area. Many of the potters say they desperately need the sales from this weekend to keep their businesses going.

Shannon Smith talked to the potters about how this tour will help.

The tour is set for Saturday, Nov. 21.