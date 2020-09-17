Seagrove man taken to hospital after hit-and-run on U.S. 220 Business in Randolph County

ASHEBORO, N.C. — A Seagrove man was taken to the hospital after he was hit by a vehicle while riding a moped, according to Highway Patrol.

At about 6:37 a.m. Thursday, troopers responded to the crash on U.S. 220 Business, near Cedar Grove Road, in Randolph County.

Troopers say 58-year-old Charles Monroe Gray, of Seagrove, was riding a moped north when he was hit by an unknown vehicle.

The vehicle that him kept going.

Gray rode off the road to the right where the moped came to rest.

The moped rider suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital.

Anyone with information is requested to call *HP (*47) or 911.