Seagrove man charged with arson after Moore County house fire

MOORE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Seagrove man is facing charges after a fire at a Moore County home, according to a news release from the Moore County Sheriff’s Office.

Corey Tyler Hussey, 21, is charged with second-degree arson and resisting a public officer.

The fire happened on Thursday at a home on Cedar Hill Road.

Hussey was identified as the suspect following an investigation.

He is being held in the Moore County Detention Center under a $100,000 secured bond for the charges and is scheduled to appear in court on June 9.

Additionally, Hussey was served with a post release/parole warrant and is being held without bond.