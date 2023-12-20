CAPE LOOKOUT, N.C. (WNCT) — The cause of death of a male sperm whale found near the point on Cape Lookout last weekend remains a mystery.

Officials with the CMAST – NC State University Center for Marine Sciences and Technology organization posted the photo and details on their Facebook page Tuesday evening. The 16-ton whale was found dead by a group of people. They contacted Dr. Craig Harms, director of Marine Health at the Center for Marine Sciences and Technology, who then contacted Dr. Vicky Thayer, NC marine mammal stranding coordinator, to mobilize a team to investigate.

Also called in were specialists from UNC Wilmington — Bill McLellan and Ann Pabst — to conduct an exam along with the CMAST veterinarian team and zoological medicine residents Nick Dannemiller and Laura Martinelli assisting.