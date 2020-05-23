Scientists may have found a ‘skinny gene’

Some people don’t have to fight the battle against the bulge. 

And they may have their biological makeup to thank. 

A new, preliminary study says a gene may help some people stay slim. 

An international scientific team found a genetic variant that’s unique to thin people. 

The researchers say the ALK gene, which creates protein that’s involved with cell growth, could lead to a new era in the fight against obesity. 

The findings published in the journal Cell were based on clinical data gathered during a study of nearly 48,000 people who were between 20 and 44 years old. 

