Schools in Texas consider virtual classes in fall

School officials in Texas are having to consider virtual schooling for the fall semester as the coronavirus pandemic continues, according to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, KTRK reports.

“We want to start schools on time as scheduled,” Abbott said during a town hall Thursday. “If we continue to see COVID spreading the way that it is right now, it may be necessary to employ that flexibility and use online learning.”

The governor said the main concern when making plans for schools has to be the health and safety of students and teachers.

Registration for the fall semester is scheduled to begin later this in July.

Houston ISD is still considering the best instruction plan for students. School officials are looking at offering in-person instruction, virtual learning or a combination of the two.

Rising cases of COVID-19 has caused HISD to close offices until July 19.

At this point, parents do not know if kids will be going to school in person or learning online.