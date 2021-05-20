School’s almost out! Check out this blueberry buttermilk muffin recipe to keep those kids happy and healthy

(WGHP) — The temperatures are heating up outside and schools will be letting out for the summer in the next few weeks.

That means your children and grandchildren will be looking for snacks.

Parents know keeping those choices healthy can be a challenge.

Callie Yakubisin with the Dairy Alliance joined us and share their recipe for blueberry buttermilk muffins.

Blueberry Buttermilk Muffins

The buttermilk and Greek yogurt make these muffins super moist and the extra fiber from the flax meal helps fill you up. They’re so delicious, kids won’t know they are eating something healthy. They’ll be gone before they have time to cool!

Prep Time: 15 minutes
Cook Time: 25 minutes
Total Time: 40 minutes
Servings: 12

Ingredients

2 cups whole-wheat flour

14 cup ground flax meal

12 teaspoons baking powder

12 teaspoon baking soda

12 teaspoon salt

4 tablespoons unsalted butter (at room temperature)

12 cup light brown sugar

2 large eggs

34 cup buttermilk

12 cup plain Greek yogurt

1 tablespoon vanilla

1 tablespoon lemon zest

12 cups fresh blueberries

Instructions

Pre-heat oven to 350˚.

Mix together first five dry ingredients and set the mixture aside. In a separate bowl, beat 4 tablespoons room-temperature butter with brown sugar until creamy. Add 2 large eggs one at a time, beating well after each addition. Add buttermilk, yogurt , vanilla and lemon zest. Mix again until well blended. It’s alright if the batter looks a bit curdled. Add the flour mixture, beating on low speed just until the batter is smooth.

Gently fold in blueberries by hand until well mixed. Grease a muffin tin or use liners. Scoop the batter into the prepared muffin cups, using a heaping 1/4 cup for each; a muffin scoop works well here. Sprinkle each muffin with a bit of coarse sugar, such as raw/turbinado, if desired.

Bake at 350˚ for 20-25 minutes, or until a cake tester/toothpick comes out clean when inserted into the center.

Remove from the tin and place on cooling rack to avoid steaming the bottoms of the muffins.

