(WSPA) – The man accused of shooting and killing a first grader on a school playground in 2016 will be back in court on Monday.

In January Jesse Osborne filed five motions asking the court to reconsider his sentence of life in prison without parole, as well as an additional 30-year prison sentence.

Osborne pleaded guilty in 2018 to two counts of murder in the deaths of his father Jeffrey Osborne and six-year-old Jacob Hall. He was sentenced to life in prison for the crimes, and an additional 30 years for the attempted murder of teacher Megan Hollingsworth and two students.

His motion to reconsider his sentence will be heard on Monday at 2 p.m.