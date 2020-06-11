School district investigating after teacher’s Facebook post sparks outrage

PALATINE, Ill. — A school district is investigating after an Illinois teacher’s Facebook post comparing “white privilege” to the “N-word” sparked outrage, WGN reports.

The post, made by a social studies teacher at Palatine High School, has since been deleted, but it was nevertheless seen by current and former students.

WGN reports that the post, in part, said:

I find the term “white privilege” as racist as the “N” word. You have not walked in my shoes either so do not make assumptions about me and my so called privilege. You think America is racist? Then you have been hoodwinked by the white liberal establishment and race baiters like Jesse Jackson and Al Sharpton.

“That is in no relation the same as saying the N-word,” said former student Aaliyah Holloway. “That just shocked me. It’s not the same.”

The school district, District 211, said in a statement, “The administration was made aware of a social media post made by a staff member. The posting has been removed, and we are currently conducting an investigation and will follow through with appropriate measures. The statements in the post do not reflect the values or principles of District 211. We are truly sorry for any harm or disrespect that this may have caused.”

Tim McGowan, a Palatine parent who recently organized a Black Lives Matter rally in the town, is calling for the teacher to be fired.

“She’s in charge of molding minds. I don’t think she’s suitable to do that anymore,” he told WGN. “Before we can heal, we kind of got to admit where flaws are. We have to point out the problems. We have to point out the issues. But prior to that, we’re not going to heal.”