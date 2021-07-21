Scammers already targeting the Child Tax Credit; how to keep your personal information safe

Money from the child tax credit advance could be a lifeline for many families, but what if you don’t get your child tax credit check? (Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WGHP) — The IRS’s criminal investigation division is warning taxpayers about scams relating to the Child Tax Credit payments.

Be on the lookout for a variety of phonecalls, e-mails, text messages and social media scams targeted people eligible for the credit.

Any communication offering assistance to sign up for the Child Tax Credit or to speed up the monthly payments is likely a scam. When receiving unsolicited calls or messages, taxpayers should not provide personal information, click on links, or open attachments as this may lead to money loss, tax-related fraud, and identity theft. IRS Press Release

Scammers constantly come up with new schemes to try and catch people off-guard.

There are simple ways to identify if it is truly the IRS reaching out:

The IRS does not initiate contact with people via e-mail, text messages, or social media channels to request personal or financial information, even information related to the Child Tax Credit.

The IRS does not leave pre-recorded, urgent or threatening messages. Aggressive calls warning people about a lawsuit or arrest are fake.

The IRS will not call people asking them to provide or verify financial information so they can obtain the monthly Child Tax Credit payments.

The IRS will not ask for payment via a gift card, wire transfer or cryptocurrency.

If you are eligible for advance payments of the Child Tax Credit, the IRS will use information from your 2020 or 2019 tax return to automatically enroll you for advance payments.

To report suspicious IRS-related phishing and online scams, visit IRS.gov.