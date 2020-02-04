SC teen dies from flu complications

When 13-year-old Arden Bradley came home from school sick last Monday, her family never imagined she wouldn’t get over it.

On Thursday, when she still wasn’t feeling well, she was taken to the hospital. Sadly, she passed away Friday morning.

“She was told ‘You have the flu. Type A’ Whatever that is. And she was told ‘It’s going to get worse before it got better.’ I don’t think anybody ever anticipated that it would’ve gotten this bad,” said Don Johnson, her grandfather.

Arden’s grandfather says life without her will never be the same.

“Always just a joy to be around, especially in a family setting. She loved nothing more than to be with her family. She was sort of the glue that held the family together,” Johnson said.

He says he shared a very special bond with his granddaughter, who called him Poppy.

“She was my heart. There’s no doubt about it. I took her to school every day of her life and picked her up every afternoon, so mornings and afternoons are going to be tough,” Johnson said.

And he’s not the only one who feels that way. As a seventh grader at Gaffney middle school, Arden had a lot of friends.

“She was like my best friend. More like my sister. She was happy, good-hearted. Just a really good person to be around,” said Kayla Fortner, her friend.

Many people from Gaffney Middle School attended Arden’s funeral on Monday, including the principal, Eric Blanton.

“To say that I know her well, I don’t, which probably means she’s a really good kid because she didn’t get into trouble,” Blanton said.

The school had extra grief counselors, youth ministers and psychologists on campus for any students or teachers who needed it. Blanton says having to go before the student body with an important reminder was extremely difficult.

“Life is short, enjoy it while you can. Enjoy those little moments together,” Blanton said.

Arden’s family is now hoping this tragedy will help others.

“If you have a kid and they are dealing with this thing called the flu, be very aware and be very careful. Keep an eye on your child. Don’t play around with this thing. Take it seriously and go to the doctor,” the family said.