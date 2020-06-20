SC state lawmakers will push to name June ‘Black Lives Matter Month’

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) — Five members of Democratic South Carolina House plan to file legislation to name June “Black Lives Matter Month” in the state.

The measure was announced Friday by State Rep. J.A. Moore, who represents Charleston and Berkeley Counties, and co-sponsors Rep. Justin Bamberg, (Bamberg), Rep. Krystle Matthews, (Charleston), Rep. Marvin Pendarvis, (Charleston) and Rep. Kambrell Garvin, (Richland)

“Given what has happened in our country in recent weeks, this is show a support for the change that is being demanded in the streets,” Moore said. “This is more than a symbol. This will serve as a reminder of the work that needs to be done so that there will not be more George Floyds or Walter Scotts in the future.”

Moore said June is a significant month in U.S. African American history that includes the following events:

June 10, 1794: Richard Allen founded the Bethel African Methodist Church in Philadelphia.

June 1, 1834: Sojourner Truth began her journey across America preaching about the evils of slavery and the need for women’s rights.

June 5, 1851: Harriet Beecher Stowe published the first installment of Uncle Tom’s Cabin

June 13, 1865: 14th Amendment was passed by Congress

June 19, 1865: Union General Gordon Granger proclaims that all slaves in Texas are free, becoming known as Juneteenth.

June 15, 1921: Bessie Coleman received her pilot’s license

June 1942: The Congress of Racial Equality in Chicago was founded. They led a sit-in at a Chicago restaurant.