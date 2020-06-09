SC restaurant owner faces protests, outrage after posting ‘inflammatory’ comments on Facebook

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Protesters have taken to the streets after a South Carolina restaurant owner’s comments on Facebook sparked outrage, WSPA reports.

Tanner’s Big Orange Restaurant owner John Zeller said his comments were “foolish, provocative, and inflammatory.”

Zeller told WSPA that the post said, approximately, “The Black Lives people wouldn’t be satisfied even if white people gave their wives to these men to have sex with — they still wouldn’t be satisfied.”

The restaurant owner has deleted his Facebook account, and he closed up shop Monday as dozens gathered outside to protest.

“We’re not here to burn down his place,” Malendia Dawkins, a protester, told WSPA. “That’s not who we are. We’re here to send a message to him. … We’re here. Respect us. We want the same thing that everybody else wants.”

Zeller said he is “profoundly sorry” for speaking “impulsively.”

“I’ve always had very good relations with the black community here,” he said. “People who know me know I’m not a racist.”