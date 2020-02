SC police asking for the public’s help in finding parents of 2 young boys

CHESTER, S.C. — Police in Chester, South Carolina are asking for the public’s help in finding the parents or family members of two young boys who were found alone Monday afternoon.

The boys were found on Hinton Street, which runs between Columbia Street and Harris Street, in Chester.

The Chester Police Department posted to Facebook asking for help.

Anyone with any information about the children is urged to call (803) 385-5433.