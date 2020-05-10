SC pastor dies from self-inflicted gunshot wound while target shooting with friend, church says

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. — A pastor in South Carolina died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound while “target shooting with a friend,” according to a church statement.

The church says no foul play is suspected in the death of Seacoast Church pastor Darrin Patrick.

No additional details have been released.

Seacoast Church is based in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, but has 13 other locations across South Carolina and North Carolina, including Asheville.

“We are saddened to announce the sudden passing of Pastor Darrin Patrick. Darrin was a loved member of the Seacoast family, the teaching team, and pastoral staff and we are mourning his loss,” the church’s statement reads.

The full statement is provided below:

“Charleston, S.C. and St. Louis, M.O. – May 8, 2020 – Seacoast Church today issued the following statement: “We are saddened to announce the sudden passing of Pastor Darrin Patrick. Darrin was a loved member of the Seacoast family, the teaching team, and pastoral staff and we are mourning his loss. Darrin had a gift for teaching the Word and a heart for encouraging other pastors. God allowed Seacoast to be a part of Darrin’s story in a time when he needed a family. He was a gift to us and we are thankful for the time the Lord gave him to us. His influence and impact cannot be measured. We are surrounding the Patrick family with our prayers and support during this time.”

Darrin Patrick served as a teaching pastor at Seacoast Church, and was also the founding pastor of The Journey Church in St. Louis, MO. He is a founding member of the Pastor’s Collective and the author of multiple books including the Dude’s Guide to Marriage.

Additional information on memorial services will be shared on seacoast.org as plans are formalized.

[Update: May 8, 2020 5:58 EDT]

Darrin was target shooting with a friend at the time of his death. An official cause of death has not been released but it appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. No foul play is suspected. On behalf of the family we would ask that their privacy be respected during this time, and that all media requests be directed to Margaret Little.”