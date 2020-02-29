SC officials asking for public’s help in finding a missing 14-year-old with autism

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — Deputies with the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help in finding Madeline Faith Burks, a missing 14-year-old girl with autism.

She was last seen Friday around 5:30 p.m. leaving her Lancaster home on the 380 block of Sunnybrook Lane and walking toward Avery Lane and John Everall Road.

She was wearing blue jeans, a blue and white sweatshirt, that possibly “Myrtle Beach” written on the front, and pink sneakers.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 283-3388 or local law enforcement immediately.