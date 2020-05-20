SC man killed woman, 2 teen daughters before killing himself, deputies say

ST. MATTHEWS, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say a man shot and killed three members of his family and then killed himself after an argument in their South Carolina home.

Calhoun County deputies said two children escaped from the home in St. Matthews during the shooting around 7 p.m. Sunday.

Gabriel Jordan, 37, killed Shanta Singleton, 37, and two of her daughters — Essence Stroman, 15, and Trevay Stroman, 12 — before killing himself, said Calhoun County Coroner Donnie Porth.

One of the two children who escaped was shot in the arm and treated at the hospital.

Deputies say the shooting happened after an argument but didn’t release additional details on the dispute.