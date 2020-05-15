SC man facing animal abuse, drug charges after deputies find dog dead in pond

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. — A man in Berkeley County, South Carolina, is facing two animal abuse charges in connection with an investigation, deputies say.

Jeremy Bush is charged with ill-treatment of animals and possession of methamphetamine, according to Berkeley County Chief Deputy Jeremy Baker.

A dead beagle was found floating in a pond with a white plastic zip tie around its muzzle Monday. Animal control officers and deputies responded to the scene around 4:30 p.m.

Detectives determined the incident happened early in the morning on May 9.

“One camera view showed a male subject on a hoverboard, with the dog,” Baker said. “Then the same subject return approximately 15 minutes later, carrying what appeared to be an item wrapped in a white sheet, which was the approximate size of the dog.”

Baker said detectives obtained video that showed Bush attacking the dog.

Bush was identified as the suspect and arrested Thursday after deputies executed a search warrant at his home.

Baker said zip ties were found that were identical to the one tied around the beagle’s muzzle.

“A white sheet and shirt was located which appeared to contain blood and also fur that was consistent to the dog,” Baker said. “The hoverboard was also recovered along with a small amount of methamphetamine.”