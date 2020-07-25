SC man coughed on items at Walmart, claimed he had COVID-19, warrant says

BOILING SPRINGS, S.C. (WYFF) — A Spartanburg, South Carolina, man was arrested on Sunday after coughing on products at a Walmart and “claiming he could or did have COVID-19,” an arrest warrant states.

Kyle Christopher Arendell is charged with aggravated breach of peace and malicious injury to property.

Arendell “did willfully, unlawfully and maliciously do damage value $2,000 or less to the personal property of the victim,” according to the arrest warrant.

The warrant said Walmart destroyed the products “because they could not sale [sic] the infected, damaged items.”

As of Friday morning, Arendell is in the Spartanburg County Detention Center.