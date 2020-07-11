SC health officials confirm first child death due to COVID-19

Officials with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control have confirmed the first death of a child in the state due to COVID-19, WHNS reports.

The death of a child younger than five was reported to the SCDHEC on July 11.

“Today we mourn the loss of one of our children to this virus. It is heart-wrenching to lose a child under any circumstances, and especially so during a time when we have all lost so much already,” said Dr. Joan Duwve, DHEC Public Health Director.

“Our state is in a dire situation, and we will continue to mourn the loss of parents, grandparents, children, friends and neighbors until each and every one of us steps up to do what is right, not just for ourselves but for others,” Duwve said. “No one is immune to this deadly disease, but we each have the power to impact the path this pandemic takes in South Carolina. Choosing to wear a mask and maintain physical distance today will not only help change the course of the pandemic in South Carolina, it will help save the lives of those around us.”