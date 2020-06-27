SC governor will not mandate masks

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTV) – South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster says he will not mandate masks.

The governor, along with state health officials, is pleading with people to practice social distancing and to wear masks as South Carolina’s coronavirus case count continues to rise.

“For goodness sake, wear your mask. Keep that distance,” McMaster said.

The governor says a mask mandate is ineffective, impractical and unenforceable on a state-wide level.

McMaster extended the state of emergency and says he is not planning on lifting restrictions on nightclubs, concert venues, theaters, spectator sports and other venues that draw large crowds until the COVID-19 infection rate has decreased.

The governor says he wants nursing homes to limit visitation and to only allow immediate family members to visit.

McMaster says South Carolina schools are preparing for in-person classes during the fall semester.

As July 4 approaches, McMaster says beaches will remain open. Individual governments will be left to decide whether the beaches will close.

There are now 30,263 confirmed cases in South Carolina, more than 900 residents hospitalized with the virus and 694 virus-related deaths.