SC governor plans to have retail stores reopen Tuesday

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The Post and Courier says that South Carolina retail stores and public beach access points will be allowed to reopen on Tuesday.

Gov. Henry McMaster’s chief of staff told the newspaper that the governor will issue the reopening orders on Monday.

The order will apply to numerous nonessential stores, including department stores, flea markets, florists, bookstores and music shops.

Grocery stores, pharmacies, home improvement stores and medical facilities have been allowed to stay open during the coronavirus pandemic.

On Saturday, South Carolina health officials announced 165 new cases of the virus and three additional deaths. This brings the state’s death toll to at least 119.