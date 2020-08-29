SC governor orders flags to fly at half-staff in honor of SC native Chadwick Boseman

JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE: GAME NIGHT – “Jimmy Kimmel Live: Game Night” special edition episodes air in primetime every night of the NBA Finals. The guests for Wednesday, June 5, included Chadwick Boseman (21 Bridges), Guillermo at NBA Media Day, and Sink It or Swim with Metta World Peace. (Randy Holmes/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images) CHADWICK BOSEMAN, JIMMY KIMMEL

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster ordered the flags atop the Statehouse to be lowered to half-staff following the death of SC native Chadwick Boseman.

The flags will fly at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Sunday, August 30.

In a tweet on Saturday, Gov. McMaster said the flags will be presented to Boseman’s family.

To honor the life, contributions and memory of a truly extraordinary son of South Carolina @chadwickboseman – I have ordered the flags atop the Statehouse to be lowered to half-staff tomorrow, Sunday August 30, 2020, from sunrise to sunset. https://t.co/dMEHBIbBe5 — Gov. Henry McMaster (@henrymcmaster) August 29, 2020

Boseman died from colon cancer at age 43 on Friday, according to a representative for the actor.

He is most well known for his lead role in Marvel’s “Black Panther” and for playing Black icons Jackie Robinson and James Brown.

His family said he was diagnosed with colon cancer four years ago. He had not spoken publicly about his diagnosis.

“A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much,” his family said in the statement. “From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more- all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. It was the honor of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther.”

Boseman died at his home in the Los Angeles area with his wife and family by his side, his publicist Nicki Fioravante told The Associated Press.