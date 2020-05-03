SC governor declares Sunday day of prayer

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A proclamation was issued Friday by South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster that declared Sunday, May 3 a statewide day of prayer, WLTX reports.

“It’s time that we pause, we thank God for where we are, for our lives in South Carolina. We want to recognize and console those with lost loved ones, those who are yet to lose loved ones, friends, families,” Gov. McMaster said.

Sunday will also be a day to thank first responders working in the healthcare field, law enforcement officials, essential service workers and their families.

“Also we want to pray for our future, which we know is very very bright,” Gov. McMaster said.

The governor also said the mandatory home or work order for South Carolina will be lifted, and restaurants will be allowed to serve customers outdoors.