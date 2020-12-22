SC Gov. Henry McMaster, First Lady test positive for COVID-19

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Governor Henry McMaster and his wife have tested positive for the coronavirus.
According to his office, McMaster was notified of his positive test result late Monday evening.
McMaster plans to follow the CDC and DHEC’s guidelines and quarantine for the next 10 days, his office said.
“Peggy and I urge everyone to be extra careful during the Christmas holiday season,” said Gov. Henry McMaster. “This virus spreads very easily.”
A DHEC physician said there is no way to pinpoint when or how the governor or his wife, Peggy, contacted the virus, according to a press release from his office.
