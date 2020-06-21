SC deputy honored as godfather 1 year after saving life of 12-day-old baby

A South Carolina deputy is being honored as a godfather one year after saving the life of a 12-day-old baby, WTVD reports.

Deputy William Kimbro pulled a car over for speeding last June and found a frantic mother inside.

His body camera captured him performing life-saving CPR on the woman’s baby, who wasn’t breathing.

“Come on, baby. Cry for me. Cry for me. Come on, open those eyes, sweetheart. There you go,” Kimbro could be heard saying. “I’m worried about her, because she starts breathing and then she stops. And then starts and then stops.”

Baby Ryleigh went on to make a complete recovery. And now a year later, Kimbro got a special surprise when he was invited to her first birthday.

“My jaw just dropped, and I had this look on my face,” Kimbro said.

Through a hidden message on a card, he was asked to be Ryleigh’s godfather.

“I was able to finally scratch it off, it says ‘will you be my godfather’ and I said ‘absolutely,'” Kimbro said.

“I want him to feel like we’re family, which we are family. I felt like I had to give him a title, let him know, ‘hey, thank you, thank you so much,'” Ryleigh’s mother said.

Ryleigh’s mother said Kimbro will be a part of her heart forever.