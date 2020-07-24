SC deputies asking for public’s help finding missing teen

Imani Marie Gleaton, 18, was last seen July 10 leaving the Hardee’s where she worked in St. Matthews. (Source: CCSO)

ST. MATTHEWS, S.C. — Deputies in South Carolina are asking for the public’s help finding 18-year-old Imani Marie Gleaton, who hasn’t been seen in two weeks.

Gleaton was last seen July 10 leaving a Hardee’s restaurant where she worked in St. Matthews.

She is 5″4′ and weighs 189 pounds with braids.

Deputies aren’t sure what she was wearing when she was last seen, but they don’t think she was wearing her Hardee’s uniform.

Anyone who sees her or knows where she is should call the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 874-2741 or submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers.