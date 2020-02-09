SC bill would allow officers to pull over drivers going slow in left lane

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A South Carolina bill intends to get slow drivers out of the left lane, the Associated Press reports.

The bill’s supporters say something needs to be done that will encourage people who aren’t passing to use the right lane.

“Unfortunately in South Carolina, people tend to linger in the left lane,” said House Majority Leader Gary Simrill.

Senate President Harvey Peeler says every southeastern state besides North Carolina and South Carolina have laws to keep slower drivers out of the left lane.

A version of the bill in the House would fine drivers lingering in the left lane $200 and add two points to their driver’s license, which is the same penalty for speeding less than 10 mph over the speed limit.

“It’s not punitive. We just want to encourage people to drive in the right lane and pass in the left lane,” Peeler said.

A version of the bill in the Senate would only carry a fine of $100.

“No pun intended, but I ask the committee pass this bill,” Peeler said while speaking on the Senate floor.