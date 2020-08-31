SBA offers loans to homeowners, businesses hit by earthquake

SPARTA, N.C. (AP) — The federal government will begin offering low-interest loans to homeowners and small business owners who were impacted by North Carolina’s earthquake.

The Winston-Salem Journal reports that the U.S. Small Business Administration will begin offering the loans on Monday.

More than 500 structures were reported to be damaged by the 5.1-magnitude earthquake on Aug. 9 near the town of Sparta in the northwestern part of North Carolina.

The loans will be available in Alleghany, Ashe, Surry and Wilkes counties as well as Grayson County in Virginia.