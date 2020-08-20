Say Yes Guilford offers free tutoring program

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Becoming a teacher without proper training is a challenge many parents now face with virtual learning.

“I get on Canvas with my kids and there are subjects that I look at and my eyes get big and I don’t know how to help them sometimes,” Rosemary Kenerly said.

Say Yes Guilford is providing help. It is offering free online tutoring giving students academic support. The program launched less than 24 hours ago and so far it has been a success.

“We already have over 30 students enrolled in the tutoring and are expecting that number to grow over the next two weeks,” says Amanda Rosemann, chief impact officer

K-8th graders who attend Guilford County Schools can receive online tutoring. The service gives parents like Kenerly much-needed relief and the results can make a difference both for students and tutors.

“I think it’s going to be rewarding to be one of the tutors working with these students and seeing them grow and learn and improve on their skills and their confidence,” Kenerly said.

“They are ready to serve at whatever capacity they can so this is the perfect avenue for them,” Rosemann said.

Registration to volunteer has already started and ends Sept. 4. Sept. 8 is when tutoring begins. Volunteers can register at sayyesguilford.org.