Saving Sadie: Clinical trial for Triad girl with rare genetic disease ends next month

STANLY COUNTY, N.C. — Time is running out for a young girl in the Triad battling a rare genetic disease that causes fatal brain damage.

Sadie Haywood has been participating in a clinical trial for Sanfilippo syndrome since 2019, allowing her to try experimental treatments and drugs, but the study at UNC Children’s Hospital ends next month.

“It’s a lot of scary, a lot of dread because we don’t know. We know what’s going to happen, we know that she’ll start regressing, but we don’t really know how soon it will be,” said Ashley Haywood, Sadie’s mom.

The rare disease has been dubbed the childhood Alzheimer’s and many patients never reach adulthood.

On April 22, Sadie’s weekly therapy infusion treatments will end, and a pharmaceutical company has yet to move forward with the drug.

“Stopping this medicine is, I don’t want to say a death sentence because the diagnosis is a death sentence, but they gave us hope and now that hope’s kind of shattered,” said Haywood.

The 5-year-old has participated in the trial for the last two years. Her parents say the treatment is showing positive results and they are confident it is helping slow down developmental regression.

They are more determined than ever to keep building on their daughter’s progress and ready to fight for her life.

“We kind of didn’t have to fight anymore because she was in this study and now that they are stopping it, it’s like we have to bump up our fight again and we have to start back and fight for her and get her in something else or get something else started,” said Haywood.

Haywood says the therapy she is doing now doesn’t stay in her system for long. Sadie’s only hope is another clinical trial, which is not easy to get approved for when you’ve been part of another study.