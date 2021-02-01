‘Saved by the Bell’ actor Dustin Diamond dies of lung cancer at age of 44

PARK CITY, UT – JANUARY 20: Actor Dustin Diamond poses for a portrait during the 2007 Sundance Film Festival on January 20, 2007 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Mark Mainz/Getty Images)

Dustin Diamond, the actor known for playing Samuel “Screech” Powers in the show “Saved by the Bell,” has died of stage 4 lung cancer, according to TMZ.

According to TMZ, a representative for Powers said that his condition was decline over the last week.

His girlfriend was with him when he died.

Diamond has begun undergoing chemotherapy treatments after being diagnosed with cancer, according to his representative.

Diamond, best known for playing Screech on the hit ’90s sitcom, was hospitalized earlier in January in Florida.

“Dustin has completed his first round of chemo and his next round is being scheduled. He will also begin his physical therapy soon,” the actor’s spokesman, Roger Paul, said in a statement in January.

“Dustin is looking forward to spending more time with his girlfriend, playing his bass guitar/video games, as well as making videos for his fans on social media,” Paul added.

“Saved by the Bell” aired from 1989 to 1993, and its spinoffs included “Saved by the Bell: The College Years” and “Saved by the Bell: The New Class,” both of which Diamond starred in. A sequel was launched on Peacock this fall featuring many from the original cast, including Elizabeth Berkley, Mario Lopez, Tiffani Thiessen and Mark-Paul Gosselaar. Diamond was not included.