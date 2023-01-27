(WGHP) — The Powerball jackpot went up more than $40 million after nobody won Wednesday’s jackpot, and it now stands at $572 million for Saturday’s drawing, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

If someone wins on Saturday, they could claim the jackpot as a $572 million annuity or take $308.9 million in cash.

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million.

The current Powerball roll began on Nov. 21, and multiple wins have happened, including:

A $1 million win

Two $150,000 wins

Three $100,000 wins

12 $50,000 wins

